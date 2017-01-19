Alex Beyer Piano Concert Benefits Pequot Library

Pequot Library’s acoustically renowned Auditorium will be filled with the music of talented pianist, Alex Beyer, in a concert featuring the works of Haydn, Beethoven, and Ravel on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 7:00 pm. Tickets for adults are $20.00 in advance or $25.00 at the door. Students with a valid ID are $10.00 each. Children under 18 are free. Proceeds fund music programs at Pequot Library.

Alex Beyer, 22, has received warm praise for his performances nationally and internationally. In 2016, he was the bronze medalist in the Queen Elisabeth Competition, and was named one of five finalists of the American Pianists Association Awards.

In the last year, Alex Beyer has been a guest soloist with the Brussels Philharmonic, the National Orchestra of Belgium, the Royal Orchestra of Wallonia, the Harvard Radcliffe Orchestra, and the Irish National Symphony Orchestra. He has also performed with the Milwaukee, Charlotte, Hartford, New Haven, Waterbury, and Bridgeport Symphony Orchestras, among others.

He received Sixth Prize at the 2015 US Chopin Competition. He was the recipient of Third Prize, as well as the Beethoven and Irish National Symphony Orchestra special awards at the 2015 Dublin International Piano Competition. Beyer was a 2012 US Presidential Scholar in the Arts.

He has studied with Yoshie Akimoto, Matti Raekallio, and Melvin Chen. He is currently studying with Russell Sherman and Wha Kyung Byun at the New England Conservatory, and is studying mathematics at Harvard.

In the summer months he has attended the Killington Music Festival, Vianden Music Festival in Luxembourg, the Saarburg Festival in Germany, and the Taos School of Music. In August 2015 he attended The International Holland Music Sessions; he will return to Holland in January 2017 as a part of the "New Masters on Tour" series.

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For more information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!