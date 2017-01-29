Meet the Author: Charlotte Rogan

Come meet New York Times best-selling author Charlotte Rogan on Sunday, January 29, from 4:00 - 6:00pm, in Pequot Library's Auditorium. She will be discussing her latest novel, Now and Again. Rogan's 30-40 minute author talk will be followed by a Q & A, book sales, signing, and light hors d'oeuvres. This event is part of Pequot Library's Meet the Author series. It is free and open to the public.

Charlotte Rogan studied architecture at Princeton University, graduating in 1975. While her husband worked and the children attended school, Rogan began writing. She wrote four novels before electing to finally publish her work. Her first book, The Lifeboat, was released in 2012. It was nominated for the The Guardian first book award, the International IMPAC Dublin Literary Award, and the Goldsboro Books and Historical Writers Association debut historical fiction prize. It has been translated into 26 languages and is in development as a motion picture starring Anne Hathaway. Charlotte Rogan resides in Westport, Connecticut.

Now and AgainThe novel's heroine, Maggie Rayburn is a devoted wife and mother who lives in Oklahoma and works at the munitions plant as a secretary. Maggie uncovers a classified document discrediting evidence that weaponry produced by her employer is harmful to soldiers. Maggie confiscates the document before starting a new position at the other major employer in town: a prison. However, she is horrified to learn of the incarceration of innocent men and the harsh realities of prison labor. She leaves her hometown to assist a civil rights attorney in Phoenix, but must return when she is pursued by law enforcement. Will she be able to handle the repercussions of a crusader of social justice in a cruel world?"Stunning...seemingly unrelated story threads are ingeniously woven into an explosive whole. [A] morally complex story, partSilkwood, part Redeployment...Book groups, take note."―Library Journal (Starred Review)

