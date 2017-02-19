Extreme Maple Syrup

Join us for a special behind-the-scenes look at our Maple Syrup operation and help with some of the daily tasks that go into turning sap into syrup. Help collect sap and measure how much sugar is in it, learn to use an auger to drill tap holes, tour the sugar bush, and more! Observe the process of turning sap into syrup with the evaporator and do a taste test of the different grades to see which one you prefer. We'll end our program with a special treat featuring the SM&NC's very own maple syrup! Limited enrollment. Recommended for ages 6 and up. Members: $5 | Non-Members: $8. For more information, visitwww.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

