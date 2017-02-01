Please join us for the Normal Aging Series hosted by Brandywine Living of Litchfield and presented by Dr. Susann Varano of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehab. The lunch and learn will be on February 6, 2017 from 11 am to 12:30 pm at Brandywine Living of Litchfield, 19 Constitution Way, Litchfield, CT 06759.

This lunch and learn will review the physical and cognitive signs of normal aging. Free memory screenings will be provided after the presentation.

RSVP to by February 1 to Nanette at 860.567.9500 or nbergin@brancycare.com.