Rockin' Road To Dublin
Palace Theatre
Stamford, CT 06901
Website: Click to Visit
Following sell-out shows in the Northeast, Rockin' Road To Dublin is coming to Stamford on their 2017 national tour! Come see the show that Irish Dancing Magazine called " WORLD CLASS... a one-two punch of style and mastery...they made some magic here."
Rockin' Road to Dublin is the new sensation that combines the art of an Irish dance show, the power of a Rock-N-Roll concert, all with the finish of a Broadway theatrical production.
Starring World Champion Irish dancers Scott Doherty and Ashley Smith, the cast includes 14 dancers, 8 musicians and two vocalists.
Here's what people are saying about Rockin' Road To Dublin:
"Unique, upbeat, and I love the combination of traditional Gaelic music with rock music and the dancing was extraordinary." - Anne B., Green Bay
"An incredible dance troupe, a phenomenal musical ensemble, killer staging and lighting. BRAVO! - Ellis K. Davenport
Performance starts at 7:30PM on Thursday, February 16. Tickets can be purchase at Box Office, by phone 203-325-4466 or PALACESTAMFORD.ORG. For more information go to ROCKINROADTODUBLIN.COM or check out our facebook page. Hope to see you there!
Thursday, 16 February, 2017
Contact:Jason
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$25-$50
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...