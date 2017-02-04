Experience the Fun of Chinese New Year in New Haven!

The Year of the Rooster is coming to New Haven! The fun and excitement of the Chinese New Year begins on Saturday, February 4, 2017, as the New Haven Museum teams with the Council on East Asian Studies at Yale University, and the Yale-China Association, to co-host Lunarfest 2017. Hands-on workshops, talks, and performances for all ages, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free and open to the public, but space is limited for some activities, and registration is required at http:yalechina.org/lunarfest

Lunarfest begins at 10:00 a.m. with a colorful lion dance on Whitney Avenue, between Grove Street and Trumbull Street. Then the fun moves indoors to three locations: the New Haven Museum (114 Whitney Ave.), The Council on East Asian Studies at Yale University, Luce Hall (34 Hillhouse Ave), and the Yale-China Association (442 Temple St). Activities include children’s arts and crafts; music; dance lessons, art demonstrations; exhibits, and more.