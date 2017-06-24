Event calendar brought to you by

Under the Stars, featuring Gavin DeGraw

Riverside Yacht Club

102 Club Road
 Riverside, CT 06878

This popular summer fundraiser benefits Women's and Children's Health at Greenwich Hospital and features a concert performance by Grammy nominated, multi-platinum singer and songwriter, Gavin DeGraw. 

Saturday, 24 June, 2017

Stephanie Dunn Ashley

Phone: 2038633865
Website: Click to Visit

