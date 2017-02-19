Wedding Dance Workshop - Hustle & Swing!
Learn how to dance HUSTLE & SWING for your wedding day!
SAVE 25% if you register in advance. $40 at the door.
Our wedding couples give us rave reviews of their wedding day dances - because we take the time to make sure every couple is very comfortable before they hit the dance floor on their big day. Our goal is to give you the confidence you need, no matter what skill level, to make an impression, but most of all, to have fun dancing at your wedding. Let's Dance!
Register by calling (203)967-3105 or emailing info@latinmovesdance.com
Sunday, 19 February, 2017
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)967-3105
Cost:$30 in advance; $40 at the door
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.