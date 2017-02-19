Wedding Dance Workshop - Hustle & Swing!

Learn how to dance HUSTLE & SWING for your wedding day!

SAVE 25% if you register in advance. $40 at the door.

Our wedding couples give us rave reviews of their wedding day dances - because we take the time to make sure every couple is very comfortable before they hit the dance floor on their big day. Our goal is to give you the confidence you need, no matter what skill level, to make an impression, but most of all, to have fun dancing at your wedding. Let's Dance!