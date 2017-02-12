Bellydancing Workshop with Tava!
Learn how to Bellydance with Tava!
Save 25% if you register in advance; $40 at the door
We had so much fun with Tava last month, we're going to do it again!
Learn the basics in this 2 hour workshop with professional bellydancer, author, instructor and choreographer, Tava. Through her dedication and training, Tava has learned an authentic style of Arabic dance which incorporates Turkish, Lebanese, North African, Greek and Egyptian influences. Described as “a rare gem who elevates the art of bellydance," Tava is known for her musicality and understanding of the intricate rhythms used in the dance.
Register online at LatinMovesDance.com, by calling 203-967-3105 or emailing info@latinmovesdance.com
Sunday, 12 February, 2017
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)967-3105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$30 in advance; $40 at the door
