Hat City on Tap
This three hour premium event will showcase over 100 releases from some of America’s best craft breweries. Attendees will receive an unlimited sampling of beers, in an atmosphere filled with live music, delicious food available for purchase, and great vendors.
Advance General Admission tickets $35 and Advanced VIP tickets $55. Prices will increase by $10 at the door.
Saturday, March 25th from 5pm – 8pm (GA) or 4pm – 8pm (VIP) at the Danbury Ice Arena – 1 Independence Way, Danbury, CT 06810.
Must be 21 years or older to attend.
Saturday, 25 March, 2017
