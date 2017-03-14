Beginner 2 Kizomba series with Bob Blank (6wks)
Continuing on the progress begun in the Beg. 1 (6-Week Series),
Bob will teach more foot patterns and partnerwork for this sensual dance to get you more comfortable on the dance floor!
$105 for 6 weeks
Email us at info@latinmovesdance.com or call 203-967-3105 to reserve your spot with your payment, or if you need more information!
About the Instructor:
Bob Blank and Martha Estevez are 2015 World Champion Latin dancers, winning the WDC AL Championship in Paris, France. They are 2006 and 2007 US Sr 2 Latin Champions and 2007 Sr 2 Ten Dance Champions.
Bob and Martha have been dancing together for almost 20 years. As a ten dance couple (competing in both Standard and Latin) they have competed in ten United States Nationals and in places as diverse as California, Minnesota, Kentucky and Rhode Island; they have represented the USA in Spain and France.
