When you support a girl to find her voice and claim her strength, you are helping to shape the future for our next generation. When you support a woman to reach her full potential and sustain her family, you are making our community stronger. Join our annual Fund for Women and Girls Annual Luncheon and discover how, together, we thrive.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

A role model and trailblazer for women, Andrea Jung was Avon’s first female CEO. She is credited with defining Avon as more than just a cosmetics company, leading it to become the company for women and enabling economic independence and self-sufficiency for millions of women worldwide. Jung is currently the President & CEO of Grameen America, where she is working to scale the organization to solve economic issues for women and their families across the country through microloans, training, and support.

OUR PROGRAMS

FAMILY ECONOMIC SECURITY PROGRAM (FESP)

In partnership with Housatonic Community College and Housatonic Community College Foundation, the Fund for Women & Girls helps low-income college students to attain degrees, secure living-wage jobs and build brighter futures.

Net proceeds from our Annual Luncheon will benefit FESP.

THE FUND FOR WOMEN & GIRLS

The mission of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation’s Fund for Women & Girls is to engage philanthropists and invest in sustainable solutions that lead to economically secure and healthy women and girls throughout Fairfield County. Since 1998, the Fund has helped thousands of women and girls develop confidence, find their voice and achieve economic security.