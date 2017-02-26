Stamford Tables
2017 Winter Restaurant Weeks in Stamford start February 17 and continue until March 2. For participating restaurants, menus and more visit http://stamford-downtown.com/events/winter-restaurant-weeks-2017/#.WJxdgVMrKyo
Sunday, 26 February, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:
- Friday, 17 February, 2017
- Saturday, 18 February, 2017
- Sunday, 19 February, 2017
- Monday, 20 February, 2017
- Tuesday, 21 February, 2017
