In celebration of Women's History Month, the Norwalk Historical Society will be presenting a new lecture entitled: Women in the American Revolution: Putting the ‘Her’ in Heroics by local researcher and Norwalk Historical Commissioner, Eric Chandler, on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 1:00pm at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum. 141 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Women in the American Revolution: Putting the ‘Her’ in Heroics will introduce some of the women who risked their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor to lift the yoke of British control of the 13 Colonies. Women who are missing from our history books, their stories as soldiers and spies left untold. Admission is $5, payable at the door. An RSVP is required as seating is limited. RSVP to: info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org. Parking is available at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue. The museum is in the red brick house with blue double front doors, next to the Norwalk Health Dept. If there is inclement weather, the lecture will be rescheduled for Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 1:00pm.



George Washington, Paul Revere, the Marquis de Lafayette are all names taught in school as having been heroes of the American War for Independence. Molly Pitcher is a name we see given to a rest stop on the New Jersey Turnpike. But who was Molly Pitcher? Was she one person or a composite of two or even three women who performed similar acts of courage? Whether one, two or three, “Molly” was not the only example of women who served the cause of independence between 1775 and 1783. There are many tales of courage to be revealed in this 45-minute illustrated talk, about these largely unsung heroines of the American Revolution.



About Eric Chandler

Eric Chandler has been involved in American Revolutionary War Living History since 1974. Mr. Chandler has portrayed infantry, light infantry, whale-boat raider and both mounted and dismounted dragoons. He is a resident of Norwalk, CT, a Norwalk Historical Commissioner and a retired land title insurance underwriter. Mr. Chandler's artistic endeavors have included cartooning, working in local theater and decades as a musician playing saxophones in area Rock & Roll and Blues bands.



For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.