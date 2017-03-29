Tweet History Bites Lunchtime Chats

Fairfield Museum & History Center 370 Beach Rd

Fairfield , CT 06824



Website:

Website: Click to Visit Members: Free; Non-Members: $5 suggested donation. Please bring a bag lunch, ice tea and dessert will be provided. March 29: Wonder Women in Fairfield & CT April 26: Beekeeping Past & Present May 31: The Town Green – Growth & Change June 28: Patriots & Loyalists Enjoy small bites of Fairfield history while enjoying lunch and engaging in lively conversations. Learn about the best-known stories about Fairfield’s past as well as the lesser-known people, places and events that create our community.

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.