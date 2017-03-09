Museum After Dark: IMAGES & Giving Day
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
IMAGES Opening Reception & Artists Talk with Joe Standardt | Thursday, March 9, 6-8pm.
Join the winning photographers from the 2017 IMAGES Juried Photography Exhibition for a reception and interactive talk and gallery tour with featured photographer Joe Standardt. As part of Giving Day, the Museum will be raising funds to benefit educational programs.
Thursday, 09 March, 2017
Contact:Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
Cost:Free
