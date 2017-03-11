Preserving Your Family Collections
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
Fairfield, CT 06824
Website: Click to Visit
Learn how to protect and preserve your family collections! Conservation specialist Donia Conn will talk about the steps you can take to preserve your family photos, letters and other treasures for generations to come. This workshop will be run concurrent with a World War I Digitization Day, which will be held on Saturday, March 25 at the Pequot Library. This workshop has been made possible in part by a grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.
Saturday, 11 March, 2017
Contact:Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.