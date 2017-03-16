Event calendar brought to you by

Docent Information Session: Fairfield 101

Fairfield Museum & History Center

370 Beach Rd
 Fairfield, CT 06824

Website: Click to Visit

RSVP to Christine Jewell, 203-259-1598 or online at: https://fmhcdocent1.eventbrite.com

Learn about inquiry-based education and how to spark curiosity in our visitors. The information session will cover Teaching with Primary Sources, general Fairfield history and docent policies.

Wednesday, March 16, 10am – 12pm

Tuesday, March 21, 10am – 12pm

Monday, March 27, 1pm – 3pm

Thursday, 16 March, 2017

Contact:

Visitor Services Manager

Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.