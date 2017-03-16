Docent Information Session: Fairfield 101
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
RSVP to Christine Jewell, 203-259-1598 or online at: https://fmhcdocent1.eventbrite.com
Learn about inquiry-based education and how to spark curiosity in our visitors. The information session will cover Teaching with Primary Sources, general Fairfield history and docent policies.
Wednesday, March 16, 10am – 12pm
Tuesday, March 21, 10am – 12pm
Monday, March 27, 1pm – 3pm
Thursday, 16 March, 2017
Contact:Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
Cost:Free
Categories:
