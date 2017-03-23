Excellence in Education Awards
Each year, SPEF’s Excellence in Education Awards recognize organizations and community leaders for their commitment and service to education in Stamford. It is an opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of Stamford’s business community and the devoted individuals who help our students perform better, both in school and beyond into post-secondary education and the working world.
Our celebrations feature food & beverage pairings from local breweries and wineries plus music from local artists. New recipients for the SPEF Leadership, Philanthropy, and Educator Awards are selected each year. All proceeds benefit the Stamford Public Education Foundation.
Thursday, 23 March, 2017
Contact:Lynn Tusa
Phone: 2039657733
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$100
