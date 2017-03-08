UConn Chamber Orchestra
Ferguson Library - Main Branch
One Public Library Plaza
Stamford, CT 06904
Website: Click to Visit
Please join us for a free performance by the UConn Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Harvey Felder.
Featuring music by Mozart, Tchaikovsky & Nielsen with solo violinist Solomiya Ivakhiv.
This performance is part of the Ensemble in Residence Program, established by UConn's School of Fine Arts and Department of Music with an Academic Plan Grant from the Office of the Provost.
Wednesday, 08 March, 2017
Contact:Caitlin Healy
Cost:FREE
