Tropical Sunsation Week at Mystic Aquarium
Mystic Aquarium’s Tropical Sunsation is warming up vacation week Feb 18 - 26! Paradise awaits with a staycation including live music, hula lessons, a beach party, colorful crafts and more. Warm up to countless tropical animals and drift away to the soothing sounds of live steel drum performances. Dance to the beat with professional hula dancers then snap a SCUBA selfie by the Coral Reef exhibit. With sun-sational entertainment, exotic discoveries and a delightful Aquarium oasis, enjoy all the luxuries of a tropical vacation in the comfort of your own back yard. Visit MysticAquarium.org to learn more.
Free for Aquarium members or with admission
Wednesday, 22 February, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:
- Saturday, 18 February, 2017
- Sunday, 19 February, 2017
- Monday, 20 February, 2017
- Tuesday, 21 February, 2017
- Wednesday, 22 February, 2017
Contact:Stephanie Bramich
Phone: 8605725955
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.