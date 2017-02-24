Glenn Roth & Dana Merritt

Come join us for a night of acoustic music with Connecticut based artists Dana Merritt (singer-guitarist) and Glenn Roth (Virtuoso acoustic guitarist).

Touted as “The modern Michael Hedges”, Dana Merritt effortlessly blends the acoustic guitar with sounds that mirror orchestral or electronic music.

Glenn Roth is a finger-style guitarist, his thumb riding the baseline and the melody driving all. His compositions suggest multiple guitars, but it’s really just one guy, ten flying fingers, one instrument. Glenn’s songs suggest moods and narratives that compel the listener to fill in the details.