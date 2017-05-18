Toast to Success! benefiting Dress for Success Mid Fairfield County

Dress for Success of Mid-Fairfield County presents its annual fundraiser, Toast to Success! on May 18th with special guest Joi Gordon, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide. The luncheon event, hosted by WEBE108 morning personality Beth Foster, will also feature Dress for Success clients, a fun raffle of items from throughout the region, and recognition awards. Ticket sales go towards Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County programs, including Simply Suited and the Professional Woman's Group.

The Patterson Club is known for its understated elegance, attention to detail and exceptional food and service. Chef George Flay is passionate about using local, seasonal ingredients in his style of American Cuisine.

Featured speaker Joi Gordon began her career as a New York Assistant DA. She joined Dress for Success in 1999 - first as a donor; then a board member, and then in 2002 as CEO. "There was something about this organization that attracted me," says Gordon. "I was going to be able to make a difference in women's lives and quite frankly, they were going to make a difference in mine. So I was all in." Under her leadership, Dress for Success Worldwide has served more than 925,000 women in almost 145 countries across the world, and has developed programming to empower women at all phases of their employment development cycle.

In addition to her role at DFS, Joi is the secretary of the board of directors of America's Charities, a non-profit leader in workplace giving, a member of Greater Queens Chapter of the Links, Inc., and the Women's Forum on New York. Joi has been profiled in Crain's New York Business, Financial Times, Huffington Post and Black Enterprise. She was also named one of the "25 Most Influential Black Women in Business."