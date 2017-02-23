Opening on February 23, 2017 at the Housatonic Museum of Art, Prints That Work: printmaking in the service of a bigger picture, features the work of four artists offering unique perspectives on printmaking. Roxanne Faber-Savage, Kelsey Miller, John O’Donnell and Neil Daigle-Orians mine a range of subjects including wildlife trafficking and conservation, sexuality, religion, gender and the illusion of domestic bliss. The exhibition, which will remain on view through March 25, is curated by Leslie Giuliani. The opening reception will take place on Thursday, February 23 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm; all are encouraged to attend. A panel discussion featuring the artists will take place on Thursday, March 23. The Housatonic Museum of Art is located at 900 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport, CT. To learn more visit www.HousatonicMuseum.org



Guest curator Leslie Giuliani, herself a mixed media artist, says of the show, “This exhibition features four artists who make prints as a way to amplify their personal vision. To communicate their perspective properly, they have invented new techniques that push the boundaries of traditional printmaking from a two-dimensional plane into immersive installation environments incorporating video, found objects, and the like. Reinventing print-making is a vital part of their practice.”



Roxanne Faber-Savage repeats visual “symbol stories” about elephants to draw our attention to the needless killing of elephants for ivory tusks, and to highlight her love for these gentle creatures; Kelsey Miller draws on her experience of the places she has lived, encouraging viewers to consider their own connections to place; through a series of brightly colored intricate prints, sculpture and video, John O’Donnell shares his ideas of domestic spaces, its illusions and disappointments; and Neil Daigle-Orians exploits the tension between control and chance, engaging the viewer in a discussion of sexuality, gender and religion.



“These artists are expanding our conception of printmaking. Their original voices are matched only by their nontraditional approaches to printmaking, opening the door to limitless opportunity with this medium,” said Robbin Zella, Director for the Housatonic Museum of Art. “Our thanks to Leslie Giuliani for curating this unique and thought-provoking show.”



On Thursday, March 23 at 6 PM artists and art lovers alike are invited to attend a panel discussion also titled, Prints That Work: printmaking in the service of a bigger picture. At this discussion the featured artists will talk about the role of printmaking in their artistic practice. This lively discussion will take place in the Burt Chernow Galleries at the Housatonic Museum of Art, and is free of charge.



About the Housatonic Museum of Art

The Housatonic Museum of Art (HMA) is home to one of the premier college art collections in the United States. Its collection offers students and the community alike the opportunity to view works that span the history of art from the ancient to the contemporary. Unique to the Housatonic Community College campus, this permanent collection is on continuous display throughout the 300,000 square foot facility, offering a rare opportunity for both art enthusiasts and casual observers to view and interact with the art on a daily basis. Visit www.HousatonicMuseum.org to learn more.