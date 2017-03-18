2017 'DRAWING SESSIONS' WORKSHOPS - Loft Artists Association

LOFT ARTISTS ASSOCIATION IN STAMFORD

TO HOLD ANNUAL 2017

“DRAWING SESSIONS”

FREE COMMUNITY WORKSHOPS

SATURDAY MARCH 11TH & 18TH from 12 – 3:30 PM

Stamford, CT December 11, 2016 - The Loft Artists Association invites people of all ages to participate in two “Drawing” workshops to be held Saturday March 11th and Saturday March 18th from 12:00 to 3:30 pm at 575 Pacific Street.

“We are thrilled to invite the public back year after year to this wonderful event, and are excited that this year’s workshops include vanish point perspective instruction plus portrait models for those wanting more formal instruction.” says LAA president Ellen Gordon.

Paper and all supplies will be provided in LAA’s West Gallery, as well as a variety of set-ups includinglive models from the Ballet School of Stamford and portrait models in various studios. New for 2017 will one point vanishing point perspective instruction.

There is free parking, and handicapped access is available by appointment. For directions and information visit or call 203-247-2027.

Now in its 39th year, the Loft Artists Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to building connections within Fairfield County’s visual arts community and exposing the general public to artists and their work. Their grassroots events attract thousands of visitors throughout the tri-state area and have been recognized by funding agencies, including the Connecticut Commission on the Arts, corporate and private sponsors, the City of Stamford and by visitors who return year after year.

The mission of the LAA is to provide artists with a supportive environment, opportunities to exhibit their work, and networking opportunities while reaching out to the community at large with education and artistic expression. LAA members exhibit their work locally, nationally, and internationally.

Sponsored in part by Louis J. Kuriansky Foundation, Laurel House Inc, Bob and Pat Phillips, and Stanwich Congregational Church.