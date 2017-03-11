Lenihan School Of Irish Dancers Perform

Kick off St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with an Irish Step Dancing Performance at Pequot Library on Saturday, March 11, from 10:45 - 11:45am. The Lenihan School of Irish Dance troupe visits for a costumed, spirited performance. After the display of traditional footwork and rhythms, audience members are invited to participate and learn basic steps and kicks. This will be fun for all ages! No registration is required and it is free and open to the public.

About Lenihan School of Irish Dance:As one of the leading dance schools in New England and the New York area, Lenihan School of Irish Dance offers classes to children three and older, as well as adults. Lenihan dancers are recognized nationally and internationally. Many achieve champion status at New England Regionals, North American Championships, European Nationals, Great Britain, and All Ireland Championships. They are featured performers at festivals, weddings, fundraisers, and convalescent homes.

For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15.