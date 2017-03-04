Maple Sugar Festival; Teen Chef Challenge
Celebrate the sweetness of the maple sugaring season as this annual family favorite returns to the SM&NC.
|Presented by First County Bank, Maple Sugar Festival Weekend takes place at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center on Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5, 11 am to 3 pm.
Saturday, March 4, brings a special treat: In the comfy confines of the SM&NC's Bendel Mansion, festival-goers can watch local teen chefs create delicious dishes using SM&NC maple syrup and vote for their favorites in the First County Bank Teen Chefs Challenge. The event starts with the tastings at 11:30 am and ends at 1:30 pm with the winner declared by popular vote and celebrity judging. (Young chefs ages 10-18 are invited to participate; please contact Allison Biele at 203.977.6548 or abiele@stamfordmuseum.org to learn more.)
