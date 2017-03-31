Outdoor Adventures: Amphibian Amble
Register early for this spring favorite! Grab your flashlight and hiking boots to discover some of the unique creatures - like wood frogs, American toads, and spotted salamanders - that visit our vernal pools once a year for breeding season. Recommended for ages 5 and older.
Limited enrollment. Pre-payment and pre-registration are required. Call 203.977.6521 to register.
Friday, 31 March, 2017
Contact:Allison Biele
Phone: 203.977.6546
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Members: $5 | Non-Members: $8
