Practice Dance Social!
Join April for her Practice Dance Social! No partner required.
You've heard of a dance social...have always wanted to attend one..perhaps you have attended one...but you're not confident with your dance moves....DON'T WORRY!
April will teach techniques and on-the-spot instruction and tips while you practice your social dance skills...Learn dance floor etiquette and get comfortable on the dance floor!
Get a taste of the dance social atmosphere!
$20 in advance, $25 at the door. Call to pre-register: 203-967-3105
Friday, 03 March, 2017
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)967-3105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$20 in advance; $25 at door
