Event calendar brought to you by

Practice Dance Social!

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

Join April for her Practice Dance Social! No partner required.

You've heard of a dance social...have always wanted to attend one..perhaps you have attended one...but you're not confident with your dance moves....DON'T WORRY!

April will teach techniques and on-the-spot instruction and tips while you practice your social dance skills...Learn dance floor etiquette and get comfortable on the dance floor!

Get a taste of the dance social atmosphere!

$20 in advance, $25 at the door. Call to pre-register: 203-967-3105

Friday, 03 March, 2017

Contact:

Latin Moves Dance Studio

Phone: (203)967-3105
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$20 in advance; $25 at door

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.