Straight ahead jazz, in combination with 70’s and 80’s classic rock and funk. The group has 4 horns, a singer, and a powerhouse rhythm section.

The Modern Riffs is a high energy mentoring group where talented high school musicians perform alongside experienced musicians. They were formed in 2009 and frequently perform at concerts, dance clubs and civic events. Since its inception, the group has fielded over 30 young musicians, many of whom have made performing arts their career.