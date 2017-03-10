Hiroya Tsukamoto with opening by Andrew Biagiarelli
Hiroya is a one-of-a-kind guitarist and composer. He has been performing internationally including appearances at Blue Note in New York with his group and Japanese National Television. Hiroya released six albums.
Andrew Biagiarelli's music ranges in style from folk and blues to jazz-infused to reggae and calypso rhythms. A natural storyteller, he weaves a tapestry of songs and tales of his travels into his live performances.
Friday, 10 March, 2017
Contact:The Buttonwood Tree
Phone: 860 347 4957
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$12
