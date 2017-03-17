Joe Fonda & Satoko Fujii
Intimate and mercurial, Duet features the adventurous musical exchange between two masters of their art. Pianist Fujii and bassist Fonda tap a rich vein of musical understanding in this collaboration showcasing a lifetime of experience and artistry. The woody sound, intense physicality, and percussive quality of Fonda’s bass contrasts beautifully with Fujii’s more flowing lines. When they add trumpeter Kappa Maki, the music grows richer and even more complex and layered.
Friday, 17 March, 2017
Contact:The Buttonwood Tree
Phone: 860 347 4957
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$15
