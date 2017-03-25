Salsa Bootcamp!
2 hours of the basics, fundamentals, and timing.
Hazael will teach and review the essentials steps and patterns, the crucial leading and following techniques every beginner MUST know to dance Salsa. Excellent workshop for anyone just starting Salsa or use it as the perfect review to reinforce and polish what you have already learned! No partner required. Let’s Dance!
$30 pre-pay until 3/24, $40 at the door.
To register call (203)967-3105 or email info@latinmovesdance.com
Saturday, 25 March, 2017
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)967-3105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$30 in advance; $40 at door
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.