Nutrition for Health Bones, a Community Education program with Dana Pitman, MS, RD, CDN
Join us for a FREE lecture!
Nutrition plays a role in keeping our bones healthy at all stages of life. We know how important Calcium and Vitamin D are, but are there other nutrients we should focus on as well? Join us to learn about the fundamental elements of eating healthy to build and maintain healthy bones!
WHEN: Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 5:45 pm to 6:45 pm
WHERE: HSS Stamford Outpatient Center, 1 Blachley Road, Stamford, CT, 06902
SPEAKER: Dana Pitman, MS, RD, CDN, Clinical Nutritionist, Hospital for Special Surgery
Wednesday, 08 March, 2017
Contact:Pamela Villagomez
Phone: 2037052956
Cost:Free
