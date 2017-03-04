Lord & Taylor Prom Event | Fashion Presentation, 25% Off Select Prom Dresses, and more!
Join us in-store March 4 for a fashion presentation and learn about the current trends in dresses, tuxedos, evening shoes and the perfect outfits for prom weekend.
Plus, enjoy music, beauty tutorials, and enter-to-win opportunities.
Receive 25% OFF* select prom dresses, special occasion shoes, and handbags in-stores and online on March 4 only!
Where: A Lord & Taylor Near You
When: Saturday, March 4
Time: 2PM
Store Information:
Lord & Taylor Stamford
110 High Ridge Road
Stamford, CT 06905
http://lordandtaylor.brickworksoftware.com/en/stamford/events/505b3b
Additional activations and enter-to-win opportunities vary by location, including Clinique 7 piece women’s set, Clinique men’s set, and more!
Saturday, 04 March, 2017
Contact:Kristine Fahner
Phone: 6468022460
Website: Click to Visit
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.