The Pequot Library and Fairfield Museum are honored to partner with the Connecticut State Library to host two public programs developed in conjunction with the State Library’s Remembering World War One: Sharing History/Preserving Memories project, which commemorates the 100th anniversary of the United States’ entry into WWI.

Do you have your grandfather’s WWI photo album tucked away in a closet? A stack of letters your great-grandmother kept in a box in the attic? Help fellow Nutmeggers learn more about the men and women who served during World War One by bringing your collection to be scanned or photographed at Pequot Library. Connecticut State Library staff will scan or photograph the pictures, letters or souvenirs you bring in and return them to you the same day.

Digitization Day: Remembering World War I will take place on Saturday, March 25, 11:00 - 3:00 pm, at Pequot Library. Connecticut State Library staff will digitize old photos, documents, mementos, and other objects related to the war at home and abroad, which will then be added to the State Library’s online archive and be made accessible for public use.

On Saturday, March 11, at Fairfield Museum and History Center, participants will learn how to best protect and preserve family photographs and letters at the preservation workshop, Preserving Your Family Treasures. During this workshop, program participants will learn how to protect and preserve their family collections of photographs, letters, and other related mementoes from preservation specialist Donia Conn.

Both programs are free and open to the public and were made possible in part by the Connecticut State Library and the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the Human Endeavor.

“Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program, do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.”

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!