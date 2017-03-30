Fair Housing Accessibility FIRST Policy Training (FREE!)

Fair Housing Accessibility FIRST is an initiative designed to promote compliance with the Fair Housing Act design and construction requirements.



The program offers comprehensive and detailed instruction programs, useful online web resources, and a toll-free information line for technical guidance and support.



FHAFirst and NHS of New Haven are proud to present a FREE Fair Housing Accessibility First Policy Training in New Haven. Registration is necessary.

AGENDA—March 30th

8:00 – 8:30 Registration

8:30 – 8:45 Welcome & Opening Remarks

8:45 – 10:15 Fair Housing Act Accessibility Requirements Overview – Module I – Part I

10:15 – 10:30 Break

10:30 – 12:00 Fair Housing Act Accessibility Requirements Overview – Module I – Part II

12:00 – 1:00 Lunch (not provided, plan accordingly)

1:00 – 2:30 Fair Housing Act Enforcement – ` Module 4

2:30 – 2:45 Break

2:45 – 4:15 Making Housing Accessible Through Accommodations and Modifications – Module 11

REGISTER: fhafirst.eventbrite.com