The Buttonwood Tree 605 Main Street

Middletown , CT 06457

USA

Cricket Tell the Weather is a Brooklyn based string band with its roots deep in the bluegrass tradition and its branches stretching wherever the sun shines. Winners of the 2013 FreshGrass Award, Cricket combines indie folk songwriting and traditional bluegrass instruments.

03:00 PM - 05:00 PM



Phone: 860-347-4957

