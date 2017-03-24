Don White
There is no one-word description for what he does. He has survived and thrived for twenty-five years, bringing his audiences to laughter and tears in his live performances, studio recordings, and on the printed page. He is a storyteller-comedian-authortroubadour-folk singer-songwriter. He is a walking challenge to the phrase “file under.” Best to just sort him under “Don White.”
Friday, 24 March, 2017
Contact:The Buttonwood Tree
Phone: 860-347-4957
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:18
