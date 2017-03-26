March 'Family FUNday' at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum

The Norwalk Historical Society is hosting a Family FUNday in celebration of Women's History Month. Local storyteller, Dr. Darla Shaw, will weave historical tales about Alice Paul, a courageous young lady who got women the right to vote. Children will create a fun parade hat with pictures celebrating causes important to them. This program is ideal for children ages 5 - 12. This event takes place on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 1:00pm at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum. Admission is $3 per person, maximum $15 per family - payable at the door. Register at info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society Museum's front entrance is accessible from the Norwalk City Hall parking area at 125 East Avenue. The Museum is in the red brick house with blue double front doors, next to the Norwalk Health Department.



Alice Paul believed that everyone should do their part to make the world a better place. During this hour long program, families will get to meet Alice Paul and learn how she used intelligence and creativity to get women the right to vote. Local storyteller, Dr. Darla Shaw, will portray her and encourage children to ask questions about Alice's life and work. The program will conclude with a fun hands-on activity where children will make a parade hat with pictures celebrating causes important to them. This will be followed by a parade lead by Alice Paul around the museum! Children must be accompanied by an adult.



Dr. Darla Shaw is a professor of Education and Women’s studies at Western Connecticut State University (WCSU) in Danbury, CT. She has portrayed Alice Paul, the strongest advocate for women’s right to vote, at Seneca Falls National Women’s Museum, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Danbury Women’s Club, local schools, and on Alice Paul Day in Ridgefield, CT, where Alice lived for many years. Dr. Shaw has played the role of various women through out history. For the past seven years, she has played one of the ghostly spirits in the Norwalk Historical Society’s “A Haunting at Mill Hill” event held in October.



For more information and to register your family for our March “Family FUNday” visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Image: Norwalk Historical Society