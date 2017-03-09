Orlando Baxter
Orlando Baxter exploded onto the Boston comedy scene in 2005, and was quickly established as one of the areas hottest young comics. His fresh perspective and unique relatability soon made this former high school teacher a fan favorite and led to a string of finalist positions in a host of contests and festivals including The New York Comedy Contest, NBC’s ‘Stand Up for Diversity’, The Boston Comedy Festival, and The Montreux Comedy Festival in Switzerland.
Thursday, 09 March, 2017
Contact:The Buttonwood Tree
Phone: 860 347 4957
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:20
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.