Sassy Songwriters

Critically Acclaimed and Award winning songwriters Carrie Johnson, Libby Johnson and Julia Russo performing together, and will move you with songs of love, loss, joy and redemption. This is an intimate acoustic performance allowing the audience a glimpse into the songwriting process with story telling, laughter and execution of a song! Join these “sassy” women, who, with a lifetime of songwriting and performing experience will leave you breathless from an unforgettable night of music!