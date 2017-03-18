What It Is Will Be Packing the House at The Fez Again

What It Is, a funk, soul, rock, jazz, R&B CT based 8 piece show/dance band that is captivating audiences across CT, NY and New England with our horn driven funky grooves and tight arrangements of everyone’s favorite tunes. What It Is plays the very best of Tower of Power, Chicago, Steely Dan, James Brown, Van Morrison and many more. Our advanced studio musicians and singers allow us to play all genres Rock, Jazz, Pop, Funk and even Country the way the songs were written and recorded. We have a dynamic four piece horn section, funky rhythm section and talented singers that can play with anyone. Come experience What It Is in the intimate environment at The Fez.