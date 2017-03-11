Pet Adoption Event & Boutique
The Stratford Animal Rescue Society (STARS) will be hosting a pet adoption event this Saturday, March 11. There will be many wonderful animals available for adoption. Please stop by to meet them and shop in our boutique. There will be T-shirts, candles, crafts, animal supplies and more.
Saturday, 11 March, 2017
Contact:Aimee Sprogis
Phone: 2033854068
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:FREE
