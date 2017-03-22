Wine Glass Painting Workshop for Adults at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum

Local artist and glassware painter, Florence Pindrys, will lead a wine glass painting workshop for adults on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 6:45pm at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum in Norwalk, CT. Bring a friend and a bottle of wine to enjoy while learning various painting techniques. All attendees take home a beautifully painted wine glass. The workshop is $38.00 and includes all materials. Registration and pre-payment required by March 21. Buy workshop tickets at:http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2895535 The Norwalk Historical Society Museum's front entrance is accessible from the Norwalk City Hall parking area at 125 East Avenue. The Museum is in the red brick house with blue double front doors, next to the Norwalk Health Department. If the event is canceled by the Norwalk Historical Society due to inclement weather, it will be rescheduled for Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 6:45pm.



Roll up your sleeves and join the Norwalk Historical Society for an exciting evening of painting with local artist, Florence Pindrys, from Butterfly Rouge. Using step by step instructions, Florence will teach the art of glass painting on a wine glass. Fine point painting, brush painting and sponging-on will be some of the techniques taught using gorgeous water-based transparent glass paint. Take home your beautifully painted wine glass to keep or to give as a gift. Feel free to BYOB and snacks to enjoy while painting.



Florence Pindrys from Butterfly Rouge, glassware painter, developed her distinctive artist sense in her native Paris. Her mastery of color, detail and patterns is expressed in rich, elegant and truly unique designs that she paints freehand on glassware and ceramics in her Fairfield, Connecticut studio. Florence infuses each piece she creates with her own natural ability and personal warmth. Her inspiration comes from nature, the cultures of the world and current trends. She employs a variety of techniques, from sponging and brushes to fine-point painting, to hand-paint intricate, one-of-a-kind designs that can be treasured for a lifetime. View her work at: www.butterflyrouge.com



For more information visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Image: Florence Pindrys