Lord & Taylor Personalization Party in the Birdcage Shop
Thursday, March 9th, 12PM-2PM
Meet Kendall & Libby, the sisters behind Stoney Clover Lane, and have them help you add a personal touch to your new backpack or cosmetics case. Pick your favorite patches and pins and have them applied right on the spot!
Store Location:
Lord & Taylor
Stamford
110 High Ridge Road
Stamford, CT 06905
Thursday, 09 March, 2017
Contact:Kristine Fahner
Phone: (203) 327-6600
