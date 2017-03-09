Event calendar brought to you by

Lord & Taylor Personalization Party in the Birdcage Shop

Lord & Taylor

110 High Ridge Rd
 Stamford, CT 06905

Thursday, March 9th, 12PM-2PM

Meet Kendall & Libby, the sisters behind Stoney Clover Lane, and have them help you add a personal touch to your new backpack or cosmetics case.  Pick your favorite patches and pins and have them applied right on the spot!

Store Location: 

http://lordandtaylor.brickworksoftware.com/en/stamford/events/86966a

Thursday, 09 March, 2017

Contact:

Kristine Fahner

Phone: (203) 327-6600
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

