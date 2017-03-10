Lord & Taylor Personalization Party in the Birdcage Shop
Friday, March 10th, 12PM-4PM
Meet Bennett Jason, a Brooklyn based artist and turn your Necessary Object into a unique one of a kind hand painted garment!
Store Location:
Lord & Taylor
Stamford
110 High Ridge Road
Stamford, CT 06905
http://lordandtaylor.brickworksoftware.com/en/stamford/events/86966a
Friday, 10 March, 2017
Contact:Kristine Fahner
Phone: (203) 327-6600
Website: Click to Visit
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.