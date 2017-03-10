Event calendar brought to you by

Lord & Taylor Personalization Party in the Birdcage Shop

Friday, March 10th, 12PM-4PM

Meet Bennett Jason, a Brooklyn based artist and turn your Necessary Object into a unique one of a kind hand painted garment!

Lord & Taylor

Stamford

110 High Ridge Road

Stamford, CT 06905

http://lordandtaylor.brickworksoftware.com/en/stamford/events/86966a

Friday, 10 March, 2017

Kristine Fahner

Phone: (203) 327-6600
