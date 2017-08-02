Curtain Call's Summerstock Junior Dramatic Arts Workshop (Ages 6 to 11): Session One

CURTAIN CALL’S SUMMERSTOCK PROGRAMS are full-day, dramatic arts workshops. We provide a well-balanced curriculum where students rotate between a team of instructors (in age-appropriate groups) to receive specialized instruction in various subjects. OUR SUMMERSTOCK JUNIOR SESSION ONE FOR AGES 6 TO 11 runs July 24 to August 4, 2017, Monday to Friday from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The program provides a well-rounded curriculum featuring acting, movement, music and stage craft and culminates in a showcase performance for family and friends on August 4 at 3:00pm. Students should bring a lunch, snack and water bottle. Programs take place at the Sterling Farms Theatre Complex with two stages, three studio classrooms, air-conditioning and playground access. Drop off is no earlier than a half-hour prior to the program’s start and pick-up no later than a half-hour after the program’s end.

Registration is $750 per two week session. Register for both Junior One and Two sessions and save $200!