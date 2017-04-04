Kizomba Ad. Beginner Series (6 wks)
Kizomba continues with advanced beginner - we will teach a great combination that builds on the basics; ladies will learn the slinky movement that makes this dance a favorite. Beginners welcome - give this dance a try!
No partner needed. Early bird price of $95 good until 3/14. Regular price $105 by 3/15.
Register on latinmovesdance.com - Click "book this class" and go to the Enrollment tab to sign up!
Tuesday, 04 April, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:View Series Overview
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)967-3105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$95 in advance; $105 by 3/15
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.