Salsa Ad. Beginner
Reaching for the next level! April Genovese will teach patterns and open shines every Advanced Beginner should know. Focus will be on spin technique, and leading & following technique to prepare you for the Intermediate level! NO PARTNER REQUIRED. Let's dance!
Price: $30 through March 23 or $40 at the door. Register online or by contacting the studio 203-967-3105/info@latinmovesdance.com
Friday, 24 March, 2017
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)967-3105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$30 in advance; $40 at door
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.